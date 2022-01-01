Sir Elton John and ABBA share virtual live TikTok mashup of their hits

Sir Elton John and ABBA's Benny Anderson have recorded a live mashup of 'Bennie and The Jets' and ‘Chiquitita’.



The pop music icons, both 75, remotely recorded the piano parts of their hits before they were mixed together for use on TikTok.



The clip begins with Benny performing the opening keys to ABBA's 1979 hit ‘Chiquitita’ before Elton comes in with his 1973 classic 'Bennie And The Jets’.



Over on ABBA's official TikTok, the clip is captioned: "Heard that ’Chiquitita’ was trending again…with @Elton John! #ABBA #pop #piano."



The viral mashup comes after it was reported that Elton is teaming up with Britney Spears on a duet.



The 'Toxic' hitmaker is said to have secretly met with the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker and producer Andrew Watt at a Beverly Hills recording studio last month to work on a new version of his 1971 classic song 'Tiny Dancer' and it will likely be released by Universal Music this month.



A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible.



“Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt.



“They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good.



“They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer.



“Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited.”



Britney - whose 13-year conservatorship finally came to an end in November 2021 - has been hinting recently that she is thinking about getting back to work.



The 40-year-old pop star shared an Instagram video of herself singing a new version of her debut single '...Baby One More Time'.



She captioned the clip: “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.”



The track will be Britney's first official single since 2016's 'Slumber Party', the video shoot for which she met her now-husband Sam Asghari.



According to the insider, Britney secured a "record-breaking deal" from Universal to record with Elton.