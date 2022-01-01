Keith Richards hopes Rolling Stones will record new music this year

Keith Richards hopes The Rolling Stones will have recorded new music by the end of the year.

The 78-year-old rocker revealed he and his bandmates, Sir Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood, are working on new material, although he admitted he has no idea what form it will be released in.

Speaking to Matt Wilkinson for 'The Rolling Stones: 60th Anniversary Special' podcast on Apple Music 1, Keith said: "I couldn't say what form things are going to come out. I hope that we'll have recorded some stuff by the end of the year, and then, I mean, what do we do, stream it? I don't know. Anyway, I just make records and then we figure out how they come out, right? That's what I do."

Keith previously revealed that touring drummer Steve Jordan would be drafted in to help the band finish their next album, following the death of longtime drummer Charlie Watts in August last year.

And, he explained that Charlie endorsed Steve before his death.

Keith said: "We do have a lot of stuff of Charlie Watts still in the can. We were half-way through making an album when he died…

"Of course, if we want to carry on recording, we’re gonna need drums, and it’s gonna be Steve Jordan.”

Keith was initially reluctant to tour or record without Charlie, explaining: "I was in, ‘Oh, I cannot do this without Charlie'. But Charlie said to me, ‘You can do it with Steve. He can take my seat anytime’. And he talked me into it.

"God damn, I loved that man."