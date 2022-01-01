Shania Twain to be inducted into Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Shania Twain is one of five new inductees to be joining the Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame.



The Party for Two singer was nominated for the Contemporary Songwriter/Artists category.



Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson, Steve Wariner and David Malloy make up the the 2022 lineup.



The five music stars have all been chosen for the list due to their connection to Nashville, and because their songs began experiencing success at least 20 years ago.



Shania's first No. 1 Billboard country hit came in 1995 with Any Man Of Mine, which became a two-week chart leader. Though she was born in Canada, she signed with record company Mercury Nashville.



The 56-year-old singer did not attend the inductee announcement and has not made a statement on her election into the Hall Of Fame, but she did repost a graphic of the announcement on her Instagram Stories.



The group will be honoured at the 52nd Anniversary Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on 30 October at the Nashville Music City Center.