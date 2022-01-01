Demi Lovato updates pronouns to she/her

Demi Lovato has updated her pronouns again.



The Confident singer announced they were pansexual and sexually fluid in March 2021, and two months later, publicly came out as non-binary and changed their gender pronouns to they/them.



But in a new interview for Spout Podcast, Demi revealed that she has adopted the pronouns of she/her once more.



"For me, I'm such a fluid person that I don't really and I don't find that I am... I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced and my masculine and feminine energy (was too)," she explained. "When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said, women and men, I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman. I didn't feel like a man. I just felt like a human. And that's what they/them is about. For me, it's just about like feeling human at your core."



Demi went on to note that she doesn't judge anyone for "messing up" pronouns.



"Recently, I've been feeling more feminine, and so I've adopted she/her again. But I think what's important is, like, nobody's perfect," the 29-year-old continued. "Everyone messes up pronouns at some point, and especially when people are learning, it's just all about respect."



Demi is set to release her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, on 19 August.