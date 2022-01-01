NEWS Keith Richards: 'I hope that we'll have recorded some stuff by the end of the year' Newsdesk Share with :





Keith Richards joins Matt Wilkinson for The Rolling Stones: 60th Anniversary Special on Apple Music 1. Matt and Keith discuss prison, working with Mick Jagger in Jamaica and releasing new music.



Keith Richards on going to prison…



The Scrubs [Wormwood Scrubs] is, actually, you had to be there, you know I mean?



To actually understand it. It was a weird experience, but I mean, I've been in a few other clinks over the time, and basically they're all great once you get out.



Keith Richard on working with Mick in Jamaica…



Yeah, we did, and I guess when this tour's finished, give it a break for a bit, but then I imagine that we'll pick up where we left off in Jamaica. There's some good stuff there. It was fun.



Port Maria, somewhere - up there.. up in the Blue Mountains. We played it like hermits, we didn't go out, we just worked, but we'll pick up on that I guess a little later in the year.



Keith Richards on releasing new music…



I couldn't say what form things are going to come out. I hope that we'll have recorded some stuff by the end of the year, and then, I mean, what do we do, stream it? I don't know. Anyway, I just make records and then we figure out how they come out, right? That's what I do.