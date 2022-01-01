Jon Bon Jovi's son Jesse engaged

Jon Bon Jovi's son Jesse Bongiovi is engaged to Jesse Light.

According to Page Six, the wine entrepreneur popped the question to the TV producer at their East Hampton, New York home over the weekend.

The 27-year-old's rocker father, real name John Bongiovi Jr., was reportedly in attendance.

On Monday, Jesse confirmed the exciting news by sharing two photos of the romantic proposal on his Instagram page.

"Time to BeReal (sic)," he wrote in the caption.

A number of the couple's celebrity friends were quick to send them congratulatory messages, including actress Dakota Fanning and model Brooks Nader.

Bongiovi and Light started dating in 2018.