Robbie Williams and Howard Donald to join Mark Owen at Radio 2 Live in Leeds

Robbie Williams will join his old Take That bandmates Mark Owen and Howard Donald at Radio 2 Live in Leeds.

The 'Angels' hitmaker has joined the line-up for BBC Radio 2's annual festival, which is usually held at London's Hyde Park, but is taking place at Leeds' Temple Newsam Park on September 17 and 18.

Robbie, 48, is set to headline, with the accompaniment of the BBC Concert Orchestra, on Sunday night, while Howard, 54, will play a DJ set in the new Radio 2 DJ Tent.

Elbow were also added to the bill for Saturday night in the same announcement on 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Tuesday morning (02.08.22).

Mark, 50, was previously confirmed to be joining the likes of Spice Girl Melanie C, Nile Rodgers and Chic, George Ezra, Emeli Sandé, Heather Small and Olly Murs on Sunday.

And on Saturday, Simple Minds, Tears for Fears, Craig David, Bananarama, Ella Henderson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and Kaiser Chiefs will grace the stage.

Jeff Smith, Head of Music for Radio 2, said: “We’re so pleased to be announcing the stellar artist line-up for Radio 2 Live, as our annual event spreads its wings for the first time across the UK. This year we will be in Leeds with two days of incredible music from an amazing line-up of musicians. Having been without it for so long we all really appreciate how important live music is to all our lives and so we invite everyone to join us for Radio 2 Live in Leeds at Temple Newsam Park or to listen or watch our weekend via BBC Sounds or iPlayer.”

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, added: “It’s hugely exciting to see such a star-studded line-up of world-class artists being announced and we can’t wait to see them in Leeds for what will be an incredible occasion for music lovers and for the city as a whole. It’s also a massive endorsement for Leeds and its growing reputation as the place to see some of the biggest names in music. Temple Newsam is the ideal stage for this kind of spectacular event too and we can’t wait to give these amazing acts a proper Leeds welcome.”

Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park hosted the biggest names in music over the years, including Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Shania Twain, Take That, and Blondie.

Radio 2 Live will be broadcast across the network and available live and on-demand on BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer.

Tickets are on sale via www.bbc.co.uk/radio2live.