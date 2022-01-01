Jess Glynne returns to social media after 3-year hiatus to tease music comeback

Jess Glynne has hinted at a return to music after making her first post on social media in three years.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the 'Rather Be' singer had signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label, in a bid to become a big star in the US.

And now, the 32-year-old pop star - who decided to delete her Instagram and Twitter accounts after she was repeatedly insulted online for using a derogatory slur for a transgender person during a podcast, which she apologised for - has posted her take on Beyoncé’s 'Break My Soul' on Instagram.

The lyrics were switched up with Jess singing "everything great takes time", seemingly in reference to her music comeback.

She sings: “Made a few cutbacks, had a few setbacks, girl had to realign. Thought I would react but I’m back on track, everything great takes time."

She also captioned the clip of her dancing to the house hit: "Somebody asked me what I’ve been up to … @beyonce."

Beyoncé is married to label boss Jay-Z.

A music insider had spilled in March: "There is no doubt that Jess is a force to be reckoned with in British music. Her songs have been wildly successful.

"But there hasn’t been a massive pick-up outside Europe. Now she feels like it is the time to branch out."

Jess previously split from Atlantic Records and she's now hoping to make a mark on the other side of the Atlantic, after signing with Roc Nation.

The source added: "She wanted to change up her sound and people should expect something different from her when she returns.

"But given her obvious talents when it comes to singing and songwriting, Roc Nation is confident there are even bigger and better things on the horizon for Jess."

The singer - who released her debut album, 'I Cry When I Laugh', in 2015 - previously admitted that she initially struggled to cope with fame.

Jess became very conscious of her own appearance - and her perceived flaws - after becoming a well-known pop star.

The London-born singer shared: "I guess I’ve never felt that I looked like a pop star. I know there’s no defining image of what makes a pop star, but this industry makes you look at yourself so much more.

"You do photo shoots, videos, everything like that, and you have to look at yourself a lot.

"And so I ended up constantly judging my appearance, and that’s … weird. It made existing insecurities worse.

"You feel a lot of pressure from society to look amazing and be amazing at all times, and that’s not reality."