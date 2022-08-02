BTS releasing new episode of Run BTS

BTS are releasing a new episode of their web variety show, ‘Run BTS’.

The K-pop sensations haven’t shared a new episode of their online series - which sees them complete challenges, often with special episodes for holidays - for 10 months but recently shared they will be dropping a new special instalment, following the conclusion of its third series in October.

A teaser was posted at midnight on Tuesday (02.08.22) featuring RM, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, Suga and Jimin.

In the clip for the show, which began in 2015, RM says: “BTS’ own show, Run BTS, is finally back after a 10 month break!”

Jin adds: “We did some recharging and brought more fun back with us. We hope you’ll look forward to it.”

Before the septet announced in June that they were focusing on solo ventures for the time being, the band’s recent tour was disrupted by positive COVID-19 test results.

In March, a statement read: “We would like to provide you with some information on BTS member Jung Kook being diagnosed with Covid-19. Jungkook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance. After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (Covid-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (Covid-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT).”

Earlier in February, V came down with the virus

At the time, the 'Butter' hitmakers' management said: "He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities.”

Over the Christmas period, Suga, Jin and RM all came down with the infectious virus.

Their label Big Hit Entertainment said: “We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3.”