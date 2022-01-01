Diane Warren responds to 'shade' from fans after seemingly calling out Beyoncé

Diane Warren has responded to "shade" from fans after appearing to call out Beyoncé.



On Monday, prolific songwriter Diane took to Twitter and asked followers, "How can there be 24 writers on a song? That's 23 more than are on mine."



Many people considered the comment to reference several of Beyoncé's new tracks, which credit multiple writers.



"Samples and multiple interpolations! I'm a music supervisor and have the clear them sometimes," one person replied, while another added: "Probably? Girl, you knew the answer the whole time. Just say you wanted to be shady."



Later, Diane insisted she was "curious" to know more and conceded that it would make sense that Beyoncé and her producers would credit other artists they sampled from.



"Ok, it's prob samples that add up the ammount of writers (sic)," she added.