Travis Scott lands residency at Las Vegas nightclub

Travis Scott is heading to Las Vegas for a “first-of-its-kind” nightclub residency.

Titled Road to Utopia, the rapper has signed on to perform seven gigs at the Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas starting on 17 September.

In addition to featuring his hit songs, Scott may also “feature some previews of upcoming tracks”.

"Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster," said Andrew Li, chief executive of Zouk Group. "His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can't wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent line-up."

Tickets are currently on sale for the 17 September and 15 October shows. More dates will be announced soon.

The residency comes as Scott has made a return to live performances following the crowd crush at his Astroworld Festival gig last November. Ten people were killed and hundreds of others were injured.