Drake forced to cancel concert after testing positive for Covid-19

Drake has cancelled a concert scheduled to take place in Toronto, Canada on Monday night.

The One Dance hitmaker was set to appear alongside Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj for the Young Money Reunion show at the Budweiser Stage.

However, Drake took to his Instagram Stories on Monday morning and revealed that he had been forced to postpone the gig as he had tested positive for Covid-19.

"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it booked," he wrote. "Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all. I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid)."

The news comes after Drake made headlines for inviting fellow Canadian star Nelly Furtado to the stage during his set in Toronto last Thursday night, where she performed her 2001 hit, I'm Like a Bird.