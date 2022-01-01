NEWS Beyoncé eyes fourth UK Number 1 album as Renaissance outsells rest of Top 5 combined Newsdesk Share with :





Beyoncé’s chart RENAISSANCE continues in abundance today – as her seventh solo record sets its sights on becoming her fourth UK Number 1 album.



RENAISSANCE is currently out-selling the rest of the Top 5 combined, with its lead single BREAK MY SOUL also currently challenging for the UK’s Number 1 single. Could Bey claim the Official Chart Double this week?



The US superstar has previously topped the Official Albums Chart on three occasions as a solo artist; with debut LP Dangerously in Love (2003), 4 (2011) and magnum opus Lemonade (2016). As a member of Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé also counts Survivor (2001) as a chart-topping album.



Maggie Rogers’ expectation-defying second album Surrender is on track to become her first-ever Top 10 record in the UK this week (3), while electronic duo Orbital could net their fourth Top 10 album with 30 Something (5).



Wakefield indie-rock outfit The Cribs’ re-release of their first three albums might see them net a hat-trick of Top 10 entries this week; Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever (4) has the potential to become their highest-charting album ever, followed-up by The New Fellas (7) and The Cribs (8).



Elsewhere, Kate Bush’s greatest hits collection The Whole Story could re-enter the Top 40 (23), as could The Chemical Brothers’ special 25th anniversary re-issue of their second LP Dig Your Own Hole (26). Both albums peaked at Number 1 upon their original releases in 1986 and 1997 respectively.



And finally, US country-rock outfit Whiskey Myers’ sixth album Tornillo could become their first-ever entry in the UK Official Chart Top 40 (36).