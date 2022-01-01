SOFY had 'best time' at Glastonbury

SOFY had the "best five days of her life" at Glastonbury this year.

The 24-year-old singer had "loads of fun" performing at the world-famous music event in June and despite it being such a huge platform, she felt more excited than nervous ahead of her set.

She gushed: "It was amazing - the best five days of my life so far, and some of my absolute favourite shows I’ve ever played. If you have me on socials I’m sure you’re fully fed up of hearing me go on about it, but it really was wicked.

"All of the BBC Music Introducing acts camped together with the team behind the stage so it was just great vibes and loads of fun. I was definitely more excited than nervous, it felt like a full circle moment because it was exactly a year to the day of our first ever show.

"I was more nervous for the toilets and shower situation if I’m honest."

The 'Strawberry Milkshake' singer is now gearing up for another huge show as she'll be performing at the action-packed cricketing tournament The Hundred, and teased fans are in for a treat.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I can’t wait, it’s going to be amazing to play to so many people and The Hundred crowds are always good vibes and up for a good time which will be so much fun to play in front of.

"Maybe we do have some surprises up our sleeves, but that would be telling. I’m also really excited to be back performing alongside loads of other talented BBC Music Introducing artists, I’m excited to hopefully discover some new favourites myself."

SOFY even has a special cricketing connection.

She explained: "Stuart Broad’s mum was actually my primary school teacher though, which used to be my claim to fame… now I guess I can use Glastonbury for that one. We can’t wait for the Hundred though, because it looks like so much fun and you can’t beat a bit of sport good tunes in the summer."

SOFY will be playing at The Hundred on Tuesday 30th August at Lord's, London.