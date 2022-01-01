Sir Ringo Starr announces new EP and vows to keep them coming

Sir Ringo Starr is set to release a new EP.

The Beatles drummer, 82, has unveiled the four-track mini album, 'EP3', and vowed to "continue" to drop music in the format as he's penning tunes "every chance I get".

In a statement, he said: “I am in my studio writing and recording every chance I get.

“It’s what I have always done and will continue to do, and releasing EPs more frequently allows me to continue to be creative and give each song a little more love.”

Fans can expect “feel-good lyrics” and “easy-breezy melodies”.

Ringo has previewed the collection with the track 'World Go Round', which is out now.

The music icon has once again teamed up with collaborators Steve Lukather, Linda Perry, Dave Koz, José Antonio Rodriguez, and Bruce Sugar.

'EP3' - which Ringo recorded at his Roccabella West home studio in Los Angeles - is released digitally on September 16, with a number of physical copies available from November 18.

It follows September's 'Change the World' and March 2021's star-studded 'Zoom In'.

Next month will see Ringo and his All-Star Band play their postponed remaining dates of his North American summer tour, which were delayed due to two positive COVID-19 tests within his backing group.

The 'Octopus's Garden' singer was forced to reschedule a number of shows after keyboard player Edgar Winter and guitarist Steve Lukather both caught coronavirus.

In a statement on his website, Ringo said in June: “We are so sorry to let the fans down.

“It’s been wonderful to be back out on the road and we have been having such a great time playing for you all. But as we all know, [COVID-19] is still here and despite being careful these things happen.”

The shows, including Easton, Providence, Baltimore, Lenox, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Richmond, Atlanta, St Augustine, Florida, and Clearwater, will now take place in September, kicking off on September 5 in Lenox, Massachusetts.

He concluded: “I want to thank the fans for their patience.

I send you all peace and love, and we can’t wait to be back in the Fall.”

Edgar had already missed out on three shows due to the virus.

Ringo's statement came hours before they were due to play Easton, Pennsylvania.

Head to www.ringostarr.com/tour to see Ringo's entire tour schedule.

The track-listing for 'EP3' is:

1. ‘World Go Round’

2. ‘Everyone and Everything’

3. ‘Let’s Be Friends’

4. ‘Free Your Soul’