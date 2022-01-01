Hilary Duff's husband calls out Candace Cameron Bure over TikTok song choice

Hilary Duff’s husband Matthew Koma schooled Candace Cameron Bure on the meaning of a Bruce Springsteen song after she used it in a Fourth of July post.



Actress Candace took to TikTok in July to celebrate the United States’ Independence Day, and in the clip she is wearing a “God Bless America” shirt and “God Is Good” baseball cap, while Springsteen’s Born in the USA is playing in the background.



“I mean, c’mon, would you expect anything less from me?” she said.



Singer-songwriter Matthew posted a TikTok in response to explain what the famous song is really about.



“Yeah that, the song you’re playing? Yeah, it’s about veterans coming home from Vietnam and being treated like s**t,” he told Candace through TikTok’s ‘duet’ feature. “Yeah, it’s not about the Fourth of July.”