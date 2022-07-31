J-Hope made history as first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza

BTS star J-Hope has made history as the first South Korean artist to headline Lollapalooza.



The 28-year-old singer stole the show as he topped the bill at Chicagos Grant Park on Sunday night (31.07.22), marking the first solo live performance by a member of the boy band since they announced they are focusing on their own projects for the time being.



J-Hope stormed through an 18-song setlist on the Bud Light Seltzer stage -including songs from his debut solo album 'Jack In The Box’ and a special guest appearance from Becky G to perform their single ‘Chicken Noodle Soup’.



He also performed several BTS tracks, including a summery remix of mega-hit 'Dynamite'.



At one point, J-Hope told the crowd: "I pour my heart and soul into my music."



Fellow K-Pop stars TOMORROW X TOGETHER also made their US festival debut the day before.



The event's founder, Perry Farrell, had said in a statement regarding the addition of J-Hope and TOMORROW X TOGETHER to the bill: “I’m happy to welcome J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together into the Lollapalooza family.



“These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”



J-Hope and TXT were added after Doja Cat cancelled her performance at the festival due to her recovery from tonsil surgery.



The 26-year-old pop star ended up in hospital to have an abscess removed from her left tonsil.



The 'Kiss Me More' singer also cancelled her support slot on The Weeknd's tour.



The likes of Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and Green Day were the co-headliners across the four days (July 28 to July 31).