Jesy Nelson shows off new hair after record split news

Jesy Nelson is washing her recent record split drama out of her hair with a fresh natural cut.



On Friday, it was announced that the former Little Mix star has parted ways with music behemoth Polydor Records, a little over a year after she signed with them.



Ignoring the news on her Instagram account, Jesy decided to instead show off her new short, curly hair.



The 31-year-old is well known for her love of long extensions, which she wears both poker straight and in big bouncy curls. Now though, she's going au naturel with a shoulder-length style.



"Natural Hair is finally health again," she wrote next to a snap of her gazing into the camera.



Last week, a spokesperson for Jesy confirmed the record label news to The Sun, saying: "Jesy Nelson feels now is the right (time) for her to move in a new direction. As a result, she has decided to part company with Polydor."



The singer has been removed from Polydor's talent roster.



In a statement to Metro, a record label representative revealed Jesy split from the company because they "failed to agree on new music".



"Polydor have amicably parted ways with Jesy. We have enjoyed working with her and everyone at the label wishes her nothing but the best for the future," the rep added.



Following the release of her first single Boyz in 2021, a follow-up single and debut album have both been delayed.



Boyz featured Nicki Minaj and was reminiscent of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' song Bad Boys for Life, with the single causing an instant 'blackfishing' scandal.