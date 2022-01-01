Lil Durk taking break from music after eye injury at Lollapalooza

Lil Durk is stepping back from work after his right eye was injured in a stage explosion at Lollapalooza festival on Saturday.



The rapper was hit in the face by a pyrotechnic during his 30 July set at the Chicago music festival.



A fan-captured video of the incident shows Lil Durk walking across the stage before being hit by bursts of smoke. The music cut off in response while the artist stepped backwards and covered his face with his T-shirt.



The video captures a person from the stage asking, “Woah, woah, you alright, bro? That one came a little close. It shot straight up,” in reference to the blast.



According to Page Six, Durk collected himself and continued with his performance, saying, “F**k it, no more smoke, let’s do it”.



The next day, the 29-year-old Chicago native took to Instagram to post a photo of himself in a hospital room wearing a patch over his right eye.



In the caption, he announced he would take some time off to recover.



“Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all," he wrote.



Durk had over 20 US tour dates scheduled from the Lollapalooza event to mid-October. Live Nation advertises a Boston show on 13 August as his next performance.



It is unclear whether Durk will cancel shows to recover.