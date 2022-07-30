Lil Durk hit by stage pyrotechnics

Lil Durk was hit in the face by pyrotechnics during his Lollapalooza set.

The 'Backdoor' hitmaker has told fans he plans to "take a break" from music in order to "focus on [his] health" after being left injured during his performance at the Chicago festival on Saturday (30.07.22).

Footage circulating online showed the rapper was performing 'Back In Blood' when he accidentally walked into a pyrotechnic cannon and took two explosive blasts of smoke in his face.

The song was stopped as Durk stumbled backwards with his T-shirt covering his face while crew members rushed to his aide, but he ultimately decided to continue with the performance.

After a brief pause, he could be heard saying: “F*** it, no more smoke, let’s do it.”

And now, the 29-year-old star has shared a photo of himself sitting on a bed in hospital, with a patch over his eye.

He captioned the Instagram post: “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break and focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all [blue heart emoji] (sic)"

No official announcement has yet been made as to whether Durk is planning to delay any of his upcoming performances as he is currently scheduled to perform in Boston on 13 August before kicking off his '7220 Deluxe' tour in September.

The weekend before Lollapalooza, Durk performed at Rolling Loud festival and stunned the Miami crowd when he brought Kanye West out to perform with him, days after the 'Stronger' hitmaker - who has legally changed his name to Ye - had pulled out of headlining the Miami event.

Kanye stepped out with black paint on his face and a futuristic pair of shades covering his eyes, and performed 'Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1' from his 'Life of Pablo' album as fans ran from the other stages to try and catch a glimpse of the star.