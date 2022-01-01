Louis Tomlinson marks 12 years of One Direction but disses first album

Louis Tomlinson called out One Direction’s first album as he celebrated the band's formation twelve years ago.

The English singer recently appeared on Australian radio show Smallzy’s Surgery for an interview about the boy band, which was formed on TV show The X Factor in 2010 when solo singers Louis, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan were put together.

"Twelve years ago today the band got formed, but the first album was s**t anyway," Louis stated.

One Direction’s first album Up All Night, released in 2011, sold 4.5 million copies worldwide and featured hits like What Makes You Beautiful and One Thing.

The band released four more albums, culminating in their 2015 record Made In The A.M. One Direction’s members subsequently split to pursue solo careers.

On his own solo work, Louis said: “There’s still pressure obviously for me to deliver a good record?.?.?.?and me trying to find my feet coming out of a band as big as One Direction.”

The singer released his first solo album, Walls, in 2020.