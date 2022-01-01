Taylor Swift's rep responds to critical report on private jet usage

Taylor Swift's representative has responded to a report criticising her use of private jets.

Last Friday, analysts at marketing company Yard published a report claiming that the singer's jet made 170 flights between 1 January and 19 July.

Labelling Taylor as the "biggest celebrity CO2e polluter of this year so far," it was alleged that her total flight emissions for the year come in at 8,293.54 tonnes, or 1,184.8 times more than the average person's total annual emissions.

In response, Taylor's spokesperson issued a statement in which they insisted that the popstar had "loaned" out the aircraft to others.

"Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals," they commented to Rolling Stone. "To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

Floyd Mayweather, JAY-Z, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, and Mark Wahlberg were also named on the list.

Meanwhile, Drake has also come under fire recently for allegedly taking a number of short flights in his private jet.

Responding to the criticism, the Hotline Bling rapper claimed he wasn't on the plane at the time.

"This is just them moving planes to whatever airport they are being stored at for anyone who was interested in the logistics," he wrote in the comments underneath a post about the controversy on the Real Toronto Newz Instagram account. "Nobody takes that flight."