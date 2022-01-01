Nicki Minaj asks fans to help her name new single

Nicki Minaj has asked fans to help her name her upcoming single.

The Starships hitmaker previewed a song titled Freaky Girl on social media earlier this month and indicated she would drop the track on 21 August.

However, Nicki took to Twitter on Saturday to share that she could no longer use the name Freaky Girl and needed suggestions for a replacement.

"What should the official name of #FreakyGirl be y'all? yep we have to change it for all my barb/manager ppl here's ur chance (sic)," she wrote.

Nicki added a poll which included the options; He Want a Freaky Girl, Super Freaky Girl, and Nick James.

The poll quickly racked up over 95,000 votes, with Super Freaky Girl being the top pick so far.

Nicki didn't share when she will announce the official title.