NEWS Becky Hill makes the world dance for the first-ever UEFA Women’s Euro Final Show Newsdesk Share with :





This evening, BRIT award-winning dance music trailblazer, Becky Hill delivered a spectacular performance live at the UEFA Women’s EURO Final Show presented by Pepsi MAX®, joined by special guests, MOBO award-winning British rapper and songwriter, Stefflon Don, and global dance chart-topping sensation, Ultra Naté.



The trio took to the stage at Wembley Stadium moments before one of the biggest women’s football events in the world kicked off between England and Germany, generating a highly energetic spirit and celebrating the power of women in music and sport.



The festival-themed performance marked a moment in history for the record-breaking tournament by bringing music and sports fans, both at home and in the stadium, together to celebrate female empowerment and the momentum of the women’s game this summer. The 5-minute show got underway with headliner Becky Hill performing a medley of her chart-topping hits, including ‘Remember’ and ‘My Heart Goes (La Di Da)’. Excitement built amongst fans as dancers filled the stage all choreographed to bring the party to one of most iconic venues in the world. Energy in the stadium was electric for the show-stopping finale where the all-female trio performed Ultra Naté’s epic and enduring, dance pop classic ‘Free’.



Speaking of her performance Becky said: "Wow that was amazing! The atmosphere in the stadium was electric tonight! It was so much fun to be on the Pepsi MAX stage and bring out Stefflon Don and Ultra Naté for the first-ever UEFA 2022 Women's EURO Final Show. I'm honoured to have been part of the celebration of this landmark tournament for women's football."