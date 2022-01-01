Sophie Ellis Bextor helps Camp Bestival Dorset break Guinness World Record

Sophie Ellis Bextor has helped Camp Bestival Dorset to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Disco Dance.



The 'Murder on the Dancefloor' hitmaker was "so thrilled" to have played a part in kicking off proceedings for 598 festival goers at the festival's giant disco ball, where they showed off their moves to Sister Sledge's 'We Are Family' under the guidance of Diverse City founder, disco champion Claire Hodgson.



Sophie said: "“From my own Kitchen Disco to a fully-fledged all-sequin disco extravaganza in the glorious grounds of Lulworth Castle, I am so thrilled to have played a sparkling part in helping Camp Bestival achieve the official Guinness World Records title for the Largest Disco Dance. Congratulations to all you fabulous disco Kings and Queens!”



Claire admitted helping break the record was a "dream come true".



She said: "Choreographing and leading an attempt for the Largest Disco Dance with my sister, Kim, and brother, Tom, was a dream come true! Disco occupies a massive



part of my life and it was truly inspiring to see so many dancers of all ages and abilities coming together to dance, laugh, and celebrate breaking the record together.”



The record was verified by Guinness World Record adjudicator Jack Brockbank and Anouk de Timary after the official count, who noted they had beaten the previous record by over 274.



Camp Bestival curator Rob da Bank said: “Camp Bestival Dorset festival goers are record breakers! We are thrilled to have broken the Guinness World Record for the Largest Disco Dance in true Camp Bestival style.



"It was amazing to see families and people of all ages come together and show off their best disco moves under the dazzling glitter ball. As well as having a huge amount of fun, we’re incredibly proud that the attempt has raised funds for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust.



"Huge congratulations to all dancers involved!”



While Camp Bestival Dorset is taking place this weekend, in three weeks time, the event will make its debut with a second festival site at Weston Park for Camp Bestival Shropshire.



As well as performances from the likes of Fatboy Slim, Rag'n'Bone Man and Becky Hill, Shropshire festivalgoers can also enjoy the World's Biggest Bouncy Castle, a science tent and Extreme Bike Battles, among other attractions. For tickets or further info please visit: shropshire.campbestival.net/