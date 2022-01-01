Paramore inspired by Bloc Party

Paramore's "number one reference" for their upcoming album is Bloc Party.

The 'Misery Business' group have been writing material for their sixth LP over the last 18 months and frontwoman Hayley Williams admitted they have been inspired by the "urgency" of the 'Banquet' hitmakers.

She said: "From day one, Bloc Party was the number one reference because there was such an urgency to their sound that was different to the fast punk or the pop punk or the like, loud wall of sound emo bands that were happening in the early 2000s.

“They had their own thing and it was so unique and so dynamic, and it really stuck with us. And I’m really really thankful for this band, I’m so thankful that they’re back, they’re playing shows they’re putting out great songs, and it just makes me feel even more excited to get back out into the world, and maybe cross paths with the band that has been a huge part of our story from day one."

Hayley is still a big fan of the group's 2005 record 'Silent Alarm' and it brings back fond memories for her.

Speaking on her 'Everything is Emo' podcast, she said: "We loved this band, me and all my friends, we were really into that album and it always reminds me of getting my driving licence.

"I paid my mom money that I got from a publishing advance we got from our first album to buy out the remainder of the car notes that she had for this old Mazda 626. I think I paid $3000, I named her Miss Anne, I covered her in stickers.

"Bloc Party’s ‘Silent Alarm’ was always on in the car. It was a favourite, and there’s really not a bad track on it.”

Hayley also admitted she finds the work of The 1975 "inspiring" too.

She gushed: “What an influential band, a band that does whatever the hell they want to. Again, that’s really inspiring when you see other bands just following their own arrow. I love it.”

And the 33-year-old singer is impressed with the way Foals have changed over the years.

She said: “I really respect this band’s journey and how they continue to evolve.

"I think it takes a lot of guts too. I think of every time we’ve gone home to write a new album, or we have an album in the can but haven’t presented it to the world, it’s a really scary feeling. It can be nerve-wracking to present yourself in a new way and essentially, grow in front of the world.

"Any time a band re-emerges with a new picture, a new frame of mind, I think it’s courageous and cool and I’m really enjoying their evolution.”