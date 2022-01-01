Lizzo has reached 'peaceful place' in her career

Lizzo has reached a "peaceful" point in her career where she can "enjoy the ride".

The superstar, real name Melissa Jefferson, released two studio albums before achieving mainstream success with 2019's Cuz I Love You.

After dropping her new record, Special, earlier this month, Lizzo has admitted that she is in a really good place and is enjoying being able to focus on making music.

"For every artist who goes mainstream, it's like AD and BC, right? As in before and after your breakout moment," she explained in an interview for ELLE UK's September 2022 issue. "It's a very peaceful place for me to be in now because I feel like all my projects before this were not in pursuit of fame, but in pursuit of telling my story, and finding my voice and then, eventually, helping people."

Lizzo went on to note that she is grateful to be able to balance her music career alongside other projects, such as her body image advocacy and Yitty shapewear line.

"I can tell my story and share my music and help people. And it's great because I can now do it without having to explain who I am. I never have to go, 'Hi, my name is Lizzo,' ever again," the 34-year-old shared. "Nah, y'all know who I am. So just enjoy the music. Enjoy the ride."