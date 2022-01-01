Beyoncé has 'same level of intensity' as Michael Jackson in the vocal booth

Beyoncé has the "same level of intensity" in the vocal booth as Michael Jackson, their producer Rodney Jerkins says.



The 'Halo hitmaker - who has just released her seventh studio album 'Renaissance' - is a perfectionist like the late 'Thriller' hitmaker and will keep doing takes until her vocals are absolutely "flawless".



Speaking on the 'Rolling Stone Music Now' podcast, Rodney spilled: “When I work with her, it reminds me so much of working with Michael Jackson.



“She has that same type of intensity in the booth. And she pushes herself… There’s moments where she’ll do something and everybody in the room knows it’s flawless. And she’ll say, ‘Let me get that again.'”



Rodney aka Darkchild produced the megastar's 2006 mega-hit 'Déja Vu' and her band Destiny's Child classics 'Say My Name' and 'Cater 2 U', while he's also the studio wizard behind the late King of Pop's 2001 hit 'You Rock My World'.



Rodney also revealed there are several unreleased Beyoncé and Destiny's Child tracks from their time working together.



He said: “If she ever wanted to put out unreleased stuff, her fans would go crazy for those ones.. I’m sure she has so many songs she could put out for years.”



Meanwhile, the 'Love On Top' singer revealed that 'Renaissance' is part of a "three-act project".



The 40-year-old singer has been working on the extensive collection over the last three years throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



In a statement posted online marking the release of 'Renaissance', Beyoncé explained: "This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world."



She included a special thanks to her three children, Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir, as well as her husband Jay Z and added of the record: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.



"It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking."