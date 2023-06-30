NEWS Jamie T celebrates first-ever Number 1 album with 'The Theory of Everything' Newsdesk Share with :





Jamie T claims his first-ever UK Number 1 album with The Theory of Everything.



Making a triumphant return to the Official Albums Chart after a six-year break the indie-rock singer-songwriter, real name Jamie Alexander Treays, also claims his fifth consecutive Top 5 LP with the chart-topper. Wimbledon-born Jamie has previously enjoyed success with 2007 debut Panic Prevention (4), 2009 release Kings & Queens (2), 2014’s Carry on the Grudge (4) and 2016 album Trick (3).



The Theory of Everything also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, being the most-purchased LP on wax this week.



Collecting his Official Number 1 Album Award, Jamie T tells OfficialCharts.com: “Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for the support on the album. Thank you for the Number 1!”



This comes as Jamie announces a huge, headline homecoming show at London’s Finsbury Park next summer. On June 30 2023, he’ll play to a 45,000-strong crowd, with a host of special guests still to be announced. Tickets go on general sale at 9am, Friday August 5.



Jack White’s second full-length release of the year Entering Heaven Alive is a new entry at Number 4 this week. The record provides Jack with his fifth Top 5 studio album to date, following the success of 2012 chart-topper Blunderbliss, 2014’s Lazaretto (4), 2018 LP Boarding House Reach (5) and April 2022 release Fear of the Dawn (3). Entering Heaven Alive also claims the Number 2 spot on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



As he takes his After Hours Tour on the road, The Weeknd’s hits collection The Highlights returns to the Top 5 (5). Olivia Rodrigo’s unstoppable 2021 debut SOUR, which has now spent an incredible 62 weeks inside the Top 20, jumps six spots following the release of Disney show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, in which she returns as a guest star, this week.



Pop icons Bananarama enjoy their highest Official Albums Chart position in 34 years this week with their twelfth studio LP Masquerade (22). The duo – comprising Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward – score their first Top 20 since 1988’s The Greatest Hits Collection (3). Masquerade also debuts at Number 6 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



The success of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic continues to ignite new interest in Elvis Presley’s back catalogue, with his ELV1S – 30 Number 1 Hits compilation up 11 places this week (13). The collection originally topped the chart upon its release in 2002.



Meanwhile, Sam Fender sees the impact of his headline show at London’s Finsbury Park last weekend as Seventeen Going Under experiences uplift. The former Number 1 album jumps seven places back into the Top 20 this week (19).



Becky Hill’s Only Honest on the Weekend also continues its steady upward trajectory this week as it jumps seven spots (21). Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever experiences a lift following the release of her Guitar Songs singles last week, rising 14 places back into the Top 40 (28).



Brighton-born band The Kooks score their seventh UK Top 40 album with sixth studio LP 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark (32) this week. The record makes Number 3 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



And finally, Taylor Swift’s 2020 chart-topper folklore returns to the Top 40 as it vaults 38 places (36). This comes after the star surprised fans with a special guest appearance at Haim’s London O2 Arena show last week. Taylor also released Where the Crawdads Sing movie soundtrack Carolina - a cut taken from her original folklore studio sessions – last month.