The Lightning Seeds and David Baddiel to perform Three Lions this weekend

The Lightning Seeds, David Baddiel and Chelcee Grimes are set to perform 'Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)' in London to celebrate England’s appearance in Sunday’s (31.07.22) UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final.



The concert as part of The National Lottery’s Revive Live series in partnership with Music Venue Trust will celebrate the £50 million National Lottery Players have provided to women’s and girl's football.



A rendition of the chart-topping football anthem will be performed by the Lightning Seeds, David and footballer-and-singer Chelcee, with "Lioness legends from the past" joining them on stage at Camden's Electric Ballroom on Saturday (30.07.22).



The former Lionesses getting involved are Fara Williams, Rachel Yankey and Faye White.



'Three Lions' usually features comedians David and Frank Skinner, however, the latter will be "cheering on from the sidelines due to unforeseen circumstances".



Frank said: “The Lionesses are playing some of the most exciting football I’ve ever seen from an England team. I’m gutted not to be there on Saturday but I know David, Lightning Seeds and Chelcee, with those Lionesses who’ve pulled on the shirt in the past, will deliver a unique performance that celebrates their run to the final.”



David commented: “It’s a great honour that Football’s Coming Home remains such a fan favourite twenty five years on and it feels fitting that we reflect the amazing achievements of the Lionesses with a unique performance of the anthem at this very special National Lottery gig. And very happy to be part of a one-off performance by the Lightning Seeds with a new double act - Baddiel and Grimes…”



Chelcee added: “This weekend is a dream come true - not only are the Lionesses in the final but I am getting to sing the legendary Three Lions anthem in their honour. I am passionate about women's and girls’ football and every National Lottery player has helped propel the game to the point where England can win a major trophy. Sport really has the power to bring people together and grassroots clubs and organisations play such a vital role in giving young people the time and space to realise their full potential. I hope the excitement of this amazing tournament, and the success of the Lionesses, encourages more women to give it a go at their local club!”



The Lionesses will face Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium.



The performance will take place on Saturday 30 July at 2pm at Camden’s iconic Electric Ballroom. Entry will be via ticket only. Tickets are £5 and available from 10am on Friday at https://ticketmaster.co.uk/lionesses. National Lottery players will be able to buy two tickets for the price of one as a thank you for their support.