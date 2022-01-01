Camila Cabello reflects on Fifth Harmony's 'wild ride' to celebrate 10th anniversary of formation

Camilla Cabello reflected on Fifth Harmony's "wild ride" as she marked the 10th anniversary of the group's formation on Thursday.



Simon Cowell put Camila, Lauren Jauregui, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Ally Brooke together as a group on 27 July 2012 after they auditioned for The X Factor U.S. as solo contestants.



Camila belatedly celebrated the 10th anniversary of their formation on Thursday by sharing a still of the fivesome holding hands as they stood in front of Cowell.



In the caption, she wrote, "10 years since this f**kin wild ride. crazy to think when this picture was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever . I wanna remember the laughs and inside jokes and the pinch me I'm dreaming moments. pls let's all forget the times when I would do my own eyeliner thx . much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony and thx to the fans who had fun with us along the way (sic)."



The Havana star left the group in 2016 and the remaining foursome went on an indefinite hiatus in 2018 to pursue solo projects.



To mark the milestone, Lauren tweeted, "Today is such a special day! First & foremost it's the official 10 year anniversary of Fifth Harmony and the gratitude that I have for each one of these women and the experience of being part of something so special sticks with me to this day."



Normani noted she's "forever grateful" for her experience in the girl group, while Dinah Jane reminisced on "how time flies".



In Ally Brooke's commemoration, she wrote, "To the people I met. To the history made. To my life changing. I'm proud of my part and beyond grateful."