NEWS BLACKPINK debut first new song in almost 2 years during in-game concert Newsdesk Share with :





BLACKPINK debuted their first new track in almost two years, 'Ready For Love', during the in-game concert 'The Virtual' on 'PUBG MOBILE'.



The K-Pop girl group - comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé - performed their hits and had a special treat in store for fans as part of their second collaboration with the popular battle royale game.



The music video for 'Ready For Love' featured their virtual avatars and invited fans into their fantasy world.



Their label, YG Entertainment had announced in a press release: “It is pleased to hold an In-Game Concert as the second collaboration between the world’s best group BLACKPINK, the best mobile game in the battle royale genre. We also hope to increase the opportunity for artists and fans to interact closely beyond the borders and language barriers.”



'The Virtual' takes place on July 29 to 30.



BLACKPINK's fans - who are nicknamed Blinks - are able to grab the custom suits made for the 'Sour Candy' quartet for the performance until August 31.



It was recently revealed that BLACKPINK are gearing up to drop new music and planning a world tour.



The foursome will release fresh tracks in August as they are in the “final stages of recording a new album” and intend to go on the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group.”



YG said: “A lot of BLACKPINK-esque music has been prepared over a long period of time. On top of new music and large-scale projects, BLACKPINK will also go on the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group by the end of the year to expand their rapport with fans worldwide.”



The label went on to add their sophomore album will begin “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year," suggesting that it won’t be the only thing they have up their sleeve for the rest of the year.



This comes after rumours circulated that their comeback could be “as early as June,” which was met with confirmation they were coming back soon.