Dua Lipa speaks out over unauthorised fireworks at Toronto show

Dua Lipa has addressed fans who set off unauthorised fireworks at her show in Toronto, Canada on Wednesday night.

Following the gig at the Scotiabank Arena, police officials confirmed to local news network CityNews that three concertgoers were treated for minor injuries after the fireworks were set off in the middle of the indoor crowd.

Dua took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to speak out about the incident and apologise to any fans who were hurt or scared.

"Last night, unauthorized fireworks went off in the crowd during my set in Toronto. Creating a safe and inclusive space at my shows is always my top priority, and my team and I are just as shocked and confused by the events as you all are," she wrote. "Bringing this show to life for my fans has been such an amazing experience, and I'm so deeply sorry for anyone who was scared, felt unsafe or whose enjoyment of the show was affected in any way."

To conclude her message, Dua assured attendees that a police investigation is underway.