Bob Dylan abuse accuser drops lawsuit

Bob Dylan's abuse case was dismissed on Thursday following a request by the woman who filed it.

Last August, a woman only identified as "J.C." claimed she was 12 when the musician gave her drugs and alcohol before sexually abusing her "multiple times" at the Chelsea Hotel in New York City in April and May 1965.

Dylan, born Robert Allen Zimmerman, denied the allegations via a spokesperson at the time.

Earlier this week, Dylan's lawyers accused the plaintiff of destroying key evidence, including messages, and "irretrievably" compromising the integrity of the case. She was threatened with monetary sanctions.

According to a report by Law360, judge Katherine Polk Failla stressed the urgency for the accuser to produce the messages by the deadline.

"For the love of God, produce these materials... You understand the consequences if you don't," the judge commented.

The woman asked the judge to dismiss the case "with prejudice" the following day, meaning it cannot be reopened or refiled.

Dylan's lead attorney, Orin Snyder, said of the case's dismissal, "This case is over. It is outrageous that it was ever brought in the first place."

In a statement to Billboard, he continued: "We are pleased that the plaintiff has dropped this lawyer-driven sham and that the case has been dismissed with prejudice."

J.C.'s lawyers have not yet commented.