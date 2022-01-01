Beyoncé thanks fans for support amid Renaissance album leak

Beyoncé has thanked fans for their support after her new album was leaked two days early.

The record and track list for Renaissance began circulating online earlier this week, with the album not officially dropping until Friday morning.

In a note posted to Instagram upon the record's official release, Beyoncé praised her followers for being patient.

"So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank y'all enough for your love and protection," she wrote. "I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy."

To conclude, the Break My Soul hitmaker added: "I love you deep."

Meanwhile, in a letter shared on her website, the superstar hinted Renaissance may actually be part of a wider project.

"This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," the 40-year-old mused. "It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."