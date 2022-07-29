Calvin Harris releases album tracklist

Calvin Harris has released the tracklist for his new album ahead of the record's August 5th release.

The 38-year-old DJ revealed on his website that his sixth studio album 'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' will be released in a week, and he took to Instagram to let fans see the record's tracklist, which features collaborations with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Jorja Smith, Dua Lipa, Charlie Puth, Normani, Tinashe and Offset.

It includes Calvin starring alongside Snoop and Latto on 12th track 'Live My Best Life', and Busta will feature on seventh song 'Ready or Not'.

Calvin has already released singles 'Potion', featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, in May, followed by 'New Money', featuring 21 Savage, and 'Stay with Me', which features Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell, in July.

The star also dropped new single 'New to You', which features Normani, Tinashe and Offset, on Friday (29.07.22).

Calvin - who is engaged to Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope - previously admitted there's been an element of luck behind his career success, admitting his "reckless decisions" have paid off in spectacular fashion.

He said: "I got lucky in different ways.

"I wrote the right songs at the right time, I picked the right genre of music, I started DJing in the US at the right time. If I hadn’t made all of these reckless decisions, I wouldn’t have been put in that place. Every time I play in front of people I’m celebrating the fact I got out of that situation."

'Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2' Tracklist:

1. 'Intro'

2. 'New Money' (with 21 Savage)

3. 'Potion' (with Dua Lipa and Young Thug)

4. 'Woman of the Year' (featuring Stefflon Don, Chloe and Coi Leray)

5. 'Obsessed' (featuring Charlie Puth and Shenseea)

6. 'New to You' (with Normani, Tinashe and Offset)

7. 'Ready or Not' (featuring Busta Rhymes)

8. 'Stay with Me' (with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams)

9. 'Stay with Me (Part 2)' (with Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams)

10. 'Somebody Else' (featuring Jorja Smith and Lil Durk)

11. 'Nothing More to Say' (featuring 6lack and Donae'o)

12. 'Live My Best Life' (featuring Snoop Dogg and Latto)

13. 'Lean on Me' (featuring Swae Lee)

14. 'Day One' (featuring Pharrell Williams and Pusha T)