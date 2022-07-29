Beyonce confirms Renaissance is part of a 'three-act project'

Beyonce has declared her new album 'Renaissance' is part of a "three-act project".



The pop star sent fans into a frenzy when she dropped her latest record on Friday (29.07.22) and she has hinted there's still more to come as she described the record as one third of a project she has been working on over the last three years throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.



In a statement posted online marking the release of 'Renaissance', Beyonce explained: "This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world."



She included a special thanks to her three children, Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir, as well as her husband Jay Z and added of the record: "Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.



"It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking."



She continued: "A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."



Beyonce previously spoke about the new album in a chat with Harper's Bazaar magazine, saying: "With all the isolation and injustice over the past year (during the COVID-19 pandemic), I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible."