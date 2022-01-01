Brian Eno announces 22nd album FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE

Brian Enos new album will focus on climate change.



The 74-year-old musician is due to release his 22nd studio album 'FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE' in October and explained that the record was inspired by his thoughts regarding the "precarious" nature of the future regarding climate change.



He said: "Like everybody else - except, apparently, most of the governments of the world - I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts. Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it…and the music grew out of the feelings. Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever…hence the album title."



The 'Here He Comes' hitmaker went on to explain that while the tracks on the new album are not "propaganda songs", he is growing increasingly convinced that the only way to "save our planet" is to express different feelings about it.



He added: "I’m more and more convinced that our only hope of saving our planet is if we begin to have different feelings about it: perhaps if we became re-enchanted by the amazing improbability of life; perhaps if we suffered regret and even shame at what we’ve already lost; perhaps if we felt exhilarated by the challenges we face and what might yet become possible. Briefly, we need to fall in love again, but this time with Nature, with Civilisation and with our hopes for the future."



'FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE' will be released on October 14 on vinyl, CD and digital formats including Dolby Atmos but the lead single 'There Were Bells' - described as as a "poignant reminder of the current climate emergency" - is out now.



