Jazmine Sullivan turns up the heat with exclusive Lollapalooza pre-show performance

Jazmine Sullivan has warmed up for Lollapalooza with an exclusive performance in Chicago.

The two-time Grammy Award winner played a sparkling set to an invited audience at the city's Kimpton Gray Hotel on Wednesday, ahead of her debut appearance at the 2022 Lollapalooza Festival.

Dazzling in a hot pink Sandro shirt and Stuart Weitzman heels, Jazmine set the room alight with a performance of her top-charting songs, including Bust Your Windows and Insecure.

Speaking ahead of the gig, the Pick Up Your Feelings hitmaker revealed it has been hot off stage too.

In a bid to protect her vocal cords, the 35-year-old keeps the aircon off - something she admitted doesn't always go down well with her hairstylists and make-up artists.

"I keep it hot but mostly because I sing and I kind of keep it warmer for my voice, so my vocal cords don't dry out. I keep it like 75°F (24°C) or a little over. I like it warm!" she smiled. "My glam team gets mad at me because I keep it a little too warm and they're sweating."

Jazmine's other travel must-haves include a kit of Aesop hand soap and bath products as well as eucalyptus-scented candles.

"I love the eucalyptus smell. I always have candles on at home, so it reminds me of that and also creates an inviting/cosy environment," the singer-songwriter noted.

Jazmine also shared that she has been invited to curate her own suite at the Kimpton Gray Hotel by IHG Hotels & Resorts.

One lucky IHG rewards member will be enjoying a luxurious five-night stay in a suite that features all of Jazmine's travel essentials, from calming scents to vegan snacks and immune-strengthening juices.

"Travelling is naturally a big part of my life, both for work and to experience new things," she continued. "When I'm on the road, my hotel room is my sanctuary and a space of rejuvenation. I rely on a space that feels both comforting and creative to recharge. That's why I was so drawn to collaborate with IHG Hotels & Resorts to bring my favourite parts of travelling to life through my own curated suite. From the calming scents we brought into the room to what's stocked in the mini-fridge, this suite is a little part of me that I'm so excited to share."