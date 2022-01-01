Happy Mondays release charity EP in memory of Paul Ryder

Happy Mondays have released the charity EP 'Tart Tart' in memory of late bassist Paul Ryder.



The 58-year-old musician - the younger brother of founding member Shaun Ryder, 59 - was found dead just before they were due to take to the stage at the Kubix Festival in Sunderland on July 15.



And in his memory, the 'Step On' group have shared two previously unreleased live versions of the track 'Tart Tart', which originally appeared on their 1987 debut album 'Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile (White Out)'. A 7-inch version of the single is also available to pre-order.



Shaun said: "This special release of Tart Tart showcases the unique musical talent of our brother Paul Ryder who passed from this world ... we will all miss you Horse...he brought the funk and the rock n roll to Happy Mondays ... love you long time R kid."



Money raised from the profits of the digital EP and single will be donated to the charity Music Cares, as chosen by his daughter, Amelia, who said: "Music Cares is a charity that helps people in the music industry who are struggling with addiction issues. 14 years ago, Paul was given help and support from the organisation that helped fund extended outpatient care and therapy that enabled him to have 14 subsequent happy and productive years. Just two weeks ago he mentioned them in an interview and often expressed his gratitude and desire to pay their support forward so others could be helped too."



Paul's cause of death is currently unknown.



His family were left “deeply saddened and shocked” and are grateful for all the well-wishes they've received.



The band - which originally was made up of Paul, Shaun, Gary Whelan on drums, Paul Davis on keyboard and Mark ‘Bez’ Day on guitar - wrote on Facebook post: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.



“A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed.



“We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.”



Pre-order the 7-inch single via happymondays.lnk.to/Tart and listen to the EP on all major streaming platforms now.







Happy Mondays 'Tart Tart' track-list:



1. 'Tart Tart'



2. 'Tart Tart' (BBC Radio 1 John Peel Session 1989) - unreleased



3. 'Tart Tart' (Live at Sheffield University 1989) - unreleased