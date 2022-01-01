NEWS Dame Shirley Bassey headlines RAH concert to celebrate 60 years of Bond Newsdesk Share with :





The James Bond film franchise will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall on 4 October.



The Sound of 007 event will showcase the iconic music of Bond, headlined by the legendary Dame Shirley Bassey. Curated by five-time Bond composer David Arnold and produced by EON Productions, the concert will feature Bond soundtrack artists including Garbage, as well as special guests including Celeste, putting their own interpretation on classic theme songs, backed by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra conducted by Nicholas Dodd. The date marks the anniversary of the world premiere for the first 007 film, Dr. No, held on 5 October 1962. Further artists and designated charity will be announced in due course.



James Bond Producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said: “Music has always played a vital role in the success of the 007 series. Over the sixty-year history, we have been blessed with the extraordinary talents of legendary composers and artists who have created the most powerful and moving musical contributions to our twenty five films. The Sound of 007 in Concert on October 4th will celebrate their tremendous achievements.”



Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall said: “We could not be more honoured to host this landmark anniversary of one of the world’s greatest franchises. The Hall has forged an indelible association with 007 over many years and we are delighted to help them celebrate.”



Later, in November, the Hall will present a series of full in-concert screenings of recent Bond films with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing the scores live to picture. The series features the in-concert premiere of Spectre alongside Skyfall, and Casino Royale.



The Royal Albert Hall has a long-running association with 007 hosting the World Premieres of Die Another Day, Spectre, Skyfall, and most recently, No Time To Die, as well as the film concerts of Casino Royale and Skyfall.



David Arnold has appeared at the Hall on a number of occasions, most recently when he premiered an original choral and orchestral commission – A Circle of Sound – to mark the 150th anniversary of the Hall in 2021.



The Royal Albert Hall is marking its anniversary with a series of landmark events, new commissions and emerging artists. It is recovering from its first closure since WWII with over £70M lost income and £20M debt.



Tickets for The Sound of 007 in Concert will be available at 10am on Monday 1 August from www.royalalberthall.com / 020 7589 8212. The pre-sale for the venue's Friends and Patrons is from 10am tomorrow (Friday).