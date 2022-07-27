'Forever grateful': Fifth Harmony mark 10th anniversary

Fifth Harmony have marked their 10th anniversary.

The girl group - comprising Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui - celebrated a decade since their formation on Wednesday (27.07.22).

Although they went on hiatus in 2018, the girls still hold a special place in their hearts for one another.

Lauren, 26, tweeted: “It’s the official 10-year anniversary of Fifth Harmony and the gratitude that I have for each one of these women and the experience of being part of something so special sticks with me to this day.

“Today, I’m playing @RadioCity in NY with my own music. Such an iconic venue and moment and I know it wouldn’t be possible without Fifth Harmony and the amazing doors it opened for me and the incredible lessons it taught me.”

Thanking their fans - who are called the Harmonizers - she added: “I feel so blessed to do what I love and I’m so ready for everything to come. Thank you to the #Harmonizers for staying down for us after all these years. You all are magic. Thank you for making our dreams come true together and now individually.”

Normani, also 26, said she is "forever grateful" for 5H.

She simply tweeted: "10 years. Forever grateful."

Ally, 29, shared a video compilation of their hits - including 'Work From Home', 'Worth It' and 'Sledgehammer'- and wrote: “To the people I met. To the history made. To my life changing.

“I’m proud of my part and beyond grateful. 7/27.”

Dinah, 25, said: “Ahhh how time fliess aha happy 10yrs mijitasss. love y’all always x. (sic)"

Former member, 25-year-old Camila Cabello - who quit the band in 2016 to pursue a solo career - is the only member not to mark the milestone.

Fifth Harmony formed and finished third in the second season of the US version of the TV talent show 'The X Factor' in 2012.