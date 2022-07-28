Beyonce announces Club Renaissance listening parties

Beyoncé's new album ‘Renaissance’ will be launched with a series of 'Club Renaissance' listening parties.



Sony Music in Europe announced listening parties will take place in cities including Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Ghent on Thursday night (28.07.22), ahead of the eagerly-awaited LP's release on Friday (29.07.22).



Fans are invited to enter a competition to take part.



The 16-track collection features Grace Jones, Tems and Beam.



Beyoncé recently teased her new music is made for people to “wiggle” to.



The 'Love On Top' hitmaker explained how working on the record became a place for her to “escape during a scary time for the world” amid the global pandemic.



Sharing the cover of her sat on a holographic horse, she wrote on Instagram: “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.



“It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.



“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment.



“A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.



“A place to scream, release, feel freedom.



“It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”



She added: “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle.



“Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”



The previously released lead single, 'Break My Soul', samples Robin S house hit 'Show Me Love and Big Freedia’s Explode'.