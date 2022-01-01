Madonna stopped 'misogynistic men' from making her biopic

Madonna decided to make her own biopic to stop "misogynistic men" from controlling the project.



The film, which has the working title of Little Sparrow, has been in the works for several years, with the superstar set to direct. Julia Garner is attached to portray the Queen of Pop.



Speaking about the movie during an interview for Variety, Madonna noted that she decided to make the film herself after studio executives in Hollywood began pursuing the concept.



"I've had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film. It was also a pre-emptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me," she told the publication. "Mostly misogynistic men. So, I put my foot in the door and said, 'No one's going to tell my story, but me.'"



Madonna went on to note that she is struggling to condense all of her ideas for the biopic into the screenplay.



"I have a very long script that is really hard for me to make shorter. I've been whittling away at it, but it's like hacking off my limbs," the 63-year-old added.



A potential release date for the film has not yet been announced.