Barack Obama reveals his 2022 summer playlist

Barack Obama has shared his annual summer playlist.



The former U.S. president took to Twitter on Tuesday to list the songs he’s listening to this summer, including hits by Beyoncé, Harry Styles and Bad Bunny.



“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies - it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together,” he wrote of the 2022 edition.



Recent chart-toppers included on the playlist are Beyoncé’s Break My Soul, Harry Styles’ Music for a Sushi Restaurant, and Bad Bunny and Bomba Estéreo’s Ojitos Lindos.



As well as newer songs, Obama added classics like Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing in the Dark, Miles Davis’s Blue in Green, Prince’s Let’s Go Crazy, Dave Brubeck's Take Five, and I’ve Been Loving You by Otis Redding.



Songs by Maren Morris, Kendrick Lamar, Fatboy Slim, Nina Simone, Wet Leg, and Doechii also appear on the playlist.



As well as the songs he's listening to this summer, Obama also shared what he's ready too. Books to make the list include Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia and Emily St. John Mandel's Sea of Tranquility.