Sam Fender is 'chuffed' to be up for this year's Mercury Prize

Sam Fender beamed that it's "insane" he's nominated for the Mercury Prize.

The 'Hypersonic Missiles' hitmaker's much-lauded second studio album, 'Seventeen Going Under', is in contention for the prestigious music award this year, alongside the likes of Harry Styles' 'Harry's House' and Little Simz' 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'.

And the 28-year-old Geordie is overwhelmed after his "very personal" record made the Albums of the Year shortlist.

He told BBC Radio 6 Music: “'Seventeen Going Under' is a very personal and important record for me and the boys, and for it to be recognised is insane.

“A lot of my favourite records have won the Mercury Prize. Young Fathers – I found them because of their Mercury win, I was blown away by them.

“It is an absolute honour and I am chuffed. Fingers crossed and we’ll see what happens, but just to be nominated is an honour.”

Rapper Little Simz said: “I am feeling grateful; very, very blessed, this is my second time round now.

“When you’re an artist, a creative making art, you just do it because it’s a release. I had some things to say and this was my way of expressing it and it’s a blessing people have resonated with it.

“The list is so strong so to be amongst that is definitely an honour. I definitely will carry this energy throughout me today.”

LPs by Self Esteem, Joy Crookes, Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Jessie Buckley and Bernard Butler, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, Wet Leg, and Yard Act also made the shortlist.

The judging panel - which includes musicians Anna Calvi, Jamie Cullum and Loyle Carner, and is chaired by Head of Music, 6 Music and Radio 2 Jeff Smith - commented: "Getting down to 12 albums this year was not easy, simply because there were so many remarkable ones to choose from. That serves as proof that British and Irish music thrives during unsettled periods in history, with the albums chosen covering everything from imaginative pop to pioneering rap to Cornish language folk-rock. We feel that these 12 amazing albums each have something to say artistically and socially, all in their own unique, enriching ways. Now comes the really hard part... choosing only one overall winner."

The 2022 Awards Show will feature live performances from many of the shortlisted artists and the evening will culminate in the announcement of the overall winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize with FREE NOW 'Album of the Year'. Tickets are available from www.eventimapollo.com.