Josh Barry, Victor Ray, and Zebede to play Seven Dials presents Summer Sessions

Josh Barry, Victor Ray, and Zebede will be among the performers at Seven Dials presents Summer Sessions.

The former ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ hopeful, the social media sensation and the soul act will be joined in the heart of London’s West End on 30 July by the likes of Ganda Boys and Lisa Canny as part of a huge celebration of the season.

And that’s not all because away from the main stage on Mercer and Elham Streets, ticket holders can also enjoy tarot card reading, hair braiding, flower crown making, glitter and floral artists, a black cab photo booth, and even professional performances on Seven Dials’ first-ever skate ramp.

All seven streets will be pedestrianised on the day and the dial itself will be covered in AstroTurf so visitors can sit and enjoy the sun with a cocktail in hand.

Neal’s Yard will play host to a silent disco, while there will also be an ice cream tricycle, a wellness stage, and a charity tombola featuring great prizes from local businesses.

A number of local brands and retailers will be offering special discounts throughout the weekend too.

For updates on the Seven Dials Summer Sessions, as well as a complimentary ticket, which grants access to the discounts, tombolas, and entry to all events, visit https://www.sevendials.co.uk/whats-on/seven-dials-summer-sessions/ to sign up for updates.