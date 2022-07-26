Lil Nas X ties with Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar for most nominations at 2022 ‘MTV Video Music Awards’

Lil Nas X is tied with Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar for the most nominations at the 2022 ‘MTV Video Music Awards’.



The trio received seven nods, the network announced Tuesday. (26.07.22)



Nas and Harlow share many of their nominations – including ‘Video of the Year’ and ‘Best Collaboration’ – thanks to their work together on ‘INDUSTRY BABY’.



They will also be competing against each other in the ‘Artist of the Year’ category, along with Bad Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and Lizzo.



Lamar’s nominations mark his first since 2018 and include ‘Best Hip-Hop’ for ‘N95’, ‘Video for Good’ for ‘The Heart Part 5’ and ‘Best Direction’ for ‘Family Ties.’



Styles and Doja Cat bagged six nominations each, while Drake, Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and the Weekend each got five.



Madonna has made history as the only artist to be nominated in each decade since the award show began.



She was already the most awarded artist in the VMA’s history, with 20 wins, and thanks to ‘Madame X’ now boasts 69 career nominations.



This year’s VMAs will air Sunday, August 28, at 8pm on MTV, the CW, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1.



The full nominations are:







VIDEO OF THE YEAR



Doja Cat – ‘Woman’



Drake ft. Future Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’



Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’



Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY"



Olivia Rodrigo – ‘brutal’



Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)







ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Bad Bunny



Drake



Ed Sheeran



Harry Styles



Jack Harlow



Lil Nas X



Lizzo







SONG OF THE YEAR



Adele – ‘Easy On Me’



Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’



Doja Cat – ‘Woman’



Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’



Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’



The Kid LAROI Justin Bieber – ‘STAY’







BEST NEW ARTIST



Baby Keem



Dove Cameron



GAYLE



Latto



Maneskin



SEVENTEEN







PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR



September 2021 – Griff



October 2021 – Remi Wolf – ‘Sexy Villain’



November 2021 – Nessa Barrett – ‘i hope ur miserable until ur dead’



December 2021 – SEVENTEEN – ‘Rock With You’



January 2021 – Mae Muller – ‘Better Days’



February 2022 – GAYLE – ‘abcdefu’



March 2022 – Sheneesa – ‘R U That’



April 2022 – Omar Apollo – ‘Tamagotchi’



May 2022 – Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’



June 2022 – Muni Long – ‘Baby Boo’



July 2022 – Doechii – ‘Persuasive’







BEST COLLABORATION



Drake ft Future and Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’



Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)’



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’



Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’



Post Malone and The Weeknd – ‘One Right Now’



ROSALÍA ft The Weeknd – ‘LA FAMA’



The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – ‘STAY’







BEST POP



Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’



Doja Cat – ‘Woman’



Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’



Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’



Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’



Olivia Rodrigo – ‘traitor’







BEST HIP-HOP



Eminem and Snoop Dogg – ‘From The D 2 The LBC’



Future ft Drake, Tems – ‘WAIT FOR U’



Kendrick Lamar – ‘N95’



Latto – ‘Big Energy’



Nicki Minaj ft Lil Baby – ‘Do We Have A Problem?’



Pusha T – ‘Diet Coke’







BEST ROCK



Foo Fighters – ‘Love Dies Young’



Jack White – ‘Taking Me Back’



Muse – ‘Won’t Stand Down’



Red Hot Chili Peppers – ‘Black Summer’



Shinedown – ‘Planet Zero’



Three Days Grace – ‘So Called Life’







BEST ALTERNATIVE



Avril Lavigne ft blackbear – ‘Love It When You Hate Me’



Imagine Dragons x JID – ‘Enemy’



Machine Gun Kelly ft WILLOW – ‘emo girl’



Maneskin – ‘I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE’



Panic! at the Disco – ‘Viva Las Vengeance’



Twenty One Pilots – ‘Saturday’



WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft Travis Barker – ‘G R O W’







BEST LATIN



Anitta – ‘Envolver’



Bad Bunny – ‘Tití Me Preguntó’



Becky G X KAROL G – ‘MAMIII’



Daddy Yankee – ‘REMIX’



Farruko – ‘Pepas’



J Balvin and Skrillex – ‘In Da Getto’







BEST R B



Alicia Keys – ‘City of Gods (Part II)’



Chlöe – ‘Have Mercy’



H.E.R. – ‘For Anyone’



Normani ft Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’



Summer Walker, SZA and Cardi B – ‘No Love (Extended Version)’



The Weeknd – ‘Out Of Time’







BEST K-POP



BTS – ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’



ITZY – ‘LOCO’



LISA – ‘LALISA’



SEVENTEEN – ‘HOT’



Stray Kids – ‘MANIAC’



TWICE – ‘The Feels’







VIDEO FOR GOOD



Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’



Latto – ‘P*ssy’



Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’



Rina Sawayama – ‘This Hell’



Stromae – ‘Fils de joie’







BEST METAVERSE PERFORMANCE



BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG



BTS | Minecraft



Charli XCX | Roblox



Justin Bieber



Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite



Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox







BEST LONGFORM VIDEO



Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’



Foo Fighters – ‘Studio 666’



Kacey Musgraves – ‘star-crossed’



Madonna – ‘Madame X’



Olivia Rodrigo – ‘driving home 2 u’



Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)







BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘family ties’



Camila Cabello ft Ed Sheeran – ‘Bam Bam’



Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’



Kendrick Lamar – "N95"



Normani ft Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’



Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)







BEST DIRECTION



Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘family ties’



Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’



Ed Sheeran – ‘Shivers’



Harry Styles – ‘As it Was’



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’



Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)







BEST ART DIRECTION



Adele – ‘Oh My God’



Doja Cat – ‘Get Into It (Yuh)’



Drake ft. Future Young Thug – ‘Way 2 Sexy’



Kacey Musgraves – ‘simple times’



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’



Megan Thee Stallion ft Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’







BEST VISUAL EFFECTS



Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’



Coldplay X BTS – ‘My Universe’



Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’



Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa – ‘Sweetest Pie’



The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – ‘STAY’







BEST CHOREOGRAPHY



BTS – ‘Permission to Dance’



Doja Cat – ‘Woman’



FKA twigs ft The Weeknd – ‘Tears in the Club’



Harry Styles – ‘As it Was’



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘INDUSTRY BABY’



Normani ft Cardi B – ‘Wild Side’







BEST EDITING



Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar – ‘family ties’



Doja Cat – ;Get Into It (Yuh)’



Olivia Rodrigo – ‘brutal’



ROSALÍA – ‘SAOKO’



Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well’ (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)



The Weeknd – ‘Take My Breath’