Adam Lambert praises boyfriend Oliver Gliese's 'romantic heart' in birthday message

Adam Lambert posted a birthday message to his boyfriend Oliver Gliese on Monday.

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate his partner Oliver's 27th birthday by sharing a slideshow of images of him with Oliver and snaps he'd taken of his beau.

"Happy 27TH Birthday to my love @olivergliese! You bring so much light wherever you go," Adam wrote in the caption. "Thank you for being such an inspirational and romantic heart. I adore you."

Adam and Oliver were first confirmed as a couple when they were snapped kissing on a beach in Tulum, Mexico in November 2020.

Oliver made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 and Adam posted about his partner on his account for the first time a few months later in May.