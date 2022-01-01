NEWS

Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations

3 h
Newsdesk

Share with:

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

The Old Town Road hitmaker, who won the Video of the Year prize in 2021, will be defending his title this year with his Jack Harlow collaboration Industry Baby.

To take home the night's most coveted award, Nas and Harlow will have to compete against Doja Cat for Woman, Ed Sheeran's Shivers, Harry Styles' As It Was, Olivia Rodrigos Brutal, Drake's team-up with Future and Young Thug, titled Way 2 Sexy, and Taylor Swift's All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).

Nas, Harlow, and Lamar have seven nominations each and are closely followed by Doja and Styles with six, then Swift, Sheeran, Drake, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish with five each.

The Montero (Call Me By Your Name) star, who recently blasted the BET Awards for giving him zero nominations, also scored a VMA nod for Artist of the Year. He was shortlisted for the category alongside Bad Bunny, Drake, Sheeran, Styles, Harlow, and Lizzo.

However, he failed to land a spot in the Song of the Year category, where contenders include Adele's Easy On Me, Eilish's Happier Than Ever, Doja's Woman, Elton John and Dua Lipa's duet Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), Lizzos About Damn Time and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber collaboration Stay.

The ceremony will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on 28 August.



Here is the main list of nominees:



Video of the Year

Doja Cat - Woman

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Ed Sheeran - Shivers

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Olivia Rodrigo - brutal

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)



Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X

Lizzo



Song of the Year

Adele - Easy On Me

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat - Woman

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lizzo - About Damn Time

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay



Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Ma°neskin

SEVENTEEN



Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

Post Malone & The Weeknd - One Right Now

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd - LA FAMA

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay



Best Pop

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat - Woman

Ed Sheeran - Shivers

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Olivia Rodrigo - traitor



Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg - From The D 2 The LBC

Future ft. Drake, Tems - WAIT FOR U

Kendrick Lamar - N95

Latto - Big Energy

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby - Do We Have A Problem?

Pusha T - Diet Coke



Best Rock

Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young

Jack White - Taking Me Back

Muse - Won't Stand Down

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer

Shinedown - Planet Zero

Three Days Grace - So Called Life



Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - Love It When You Hate Me

Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW - emo girl

Ma°neskin - I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE

Panic! At The Disco - Viva Las Vengeance

Twenty One Pilots - Saturday

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker - G R O W



Best R&B

Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Part II)

Chlo¨e - Have Mercy

H.E.R. - For Anyone

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)

The Weeknd - Out Of Time



Video For Good

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Latto - P*ssy

Lizzo - About Damn Time

Rina Sawayama - This Hell

Stromae - Fils de joie



Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Foo Fighters - Studio 666

Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed

Madonna - Madame X

Olivia Rodrigo - driving home 2 u

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)



Best Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam

Harry Styles - As It Was

Kendrick Lamar - N95

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)



Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Ed Sheeran - Shivers

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)



Best Art Direction

Adele - Oh My God

Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy

Kacey Musgraves - simple times

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie



Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever

Coldplay X BTS - My Universe

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay



Best Choreography

BTS - Permission to Dance

Doja Cat - Woman

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd - Tears In The Club

Harry Styles - As It Was

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side



Best Editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties

Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)

Olivia Rodrigo - brutal

ROSALÍA - SAOKO

Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)

The Weeknd - Take My Breath

ON TOUR - BUY TICKETS NOW!

,

LATEST NEWS