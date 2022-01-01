Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations

- ARTISTS
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
The Old Town Road hitmaker, who won the Video of the Year prize in 2021, will be defending his title this year with his Jack Harlow collaboration Industry Baby.
To take home the night's most coveted award, Nas and Harlow will have to compete against Doja Cat for Woman, Ed Sheeran's Shivers, Harry Styles' As It Was, Olivia Rodrigos Brutal, Drake's team-up with Future and Young Thug, titled Way 2 Sexy, and Taylor Swift's All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).
Nas, Harlow, and Lamar have seven nominations each and are closely followed by Doja and Styles with six, then Swift, Sheeran, Drake, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish with five each.
The Montero (Call Me By Your Name) star, who recently blasted the BET Awards for giving him zero nominations, also scored a VMA nod for Artist of the Year. He was shortlisted for the category alongside Bad Bunny, Drake, Sheeran, Styles, Harlow, and Lizzo.
However, he failed to land a spot in the Song of the Year category, where contenders include Adele's Easy On Me, Eilish's Happier Than Ever, Doja's Woman, Elton John and Dua Lipa's duet Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), Lizzos About Damn Time and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber collaboration Stay.
The ceremony will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on 28 August.
Here is the main list of nominees:
Video of the Year
Doja Cat - Woman
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Ed Sheeran - Shivers
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Olivia Rodrigo - brutal
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Song of the Year
Adele - Easy On Me
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat - Woman
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Lizzo - About Damn Time
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay
Best New Artist
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Ma°neskin
SEVENTEEN
Best Collaboration
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
Post Malone & The Weeknd - One Right Now
ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd - LA FAMA
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay
Best Pop
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat - Woman
Ed Sheeran - Shivers
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Olivia Rodrigo - traitor
Best Hip-Hop
Eminem & Snoop Dogg - From The D 2 The LBC
Future ft. Drake, Tems - WAIT FOR U
Kendrick Lamar - N95
Latto - Big Energy
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby - Do We Have A Problem?
Pusha T - Diet Coke
Best Rock
Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young
Jack White - Taking Me Back
Muse - Won't Stand Down
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
Shinedown - Planet Zero
Three Days Grace - So Called Life
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - Love It When You Hate Me
Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW - emo girl
Ma°neskin - I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE
Panic! At The Disco - Viva Las Vengeance
Twenty One Pilots - Saturday
WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker - G R O W
Best R&B
Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Part II)
Chlo¨e - Have Mercy
H.E.R. - For Anyone
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)
The Weeknd - Out Of Time
Video For Good
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Latto - P*ssy
Lizzo - About Damn Time
Rina Sawayama - This Hell
Stromae - Fils de joie
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters - Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed
Madonna - Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo - driving home 2 u
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
Best Cinematography
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
Harry Styles - As It Was
Kendrick Lamar - N95
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
Best Direction
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Ed Sheeran - Shivers
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
Best Art Direction
Adele - Oh My God
Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)
Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy
Kacey Musgraves - simple times
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
Coldplay X BTS - My Universe
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay
Best Choreography
BTS - Permission to Dance
Doja Cat - Woman
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd - Tears In The Club
Harry Styles - As It Was
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side
Best Editing
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties
Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)
Olivia Rodrigo - brutal
ROSALÍA - SAOKO
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)
The Weeknd - Take My Breath