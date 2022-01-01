Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead 2022 MTV Video Music Awards nominations

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominees for the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).



The Old Town Road hitmaker, who won the Video of the Year prize in 2021, will be defending his title this year with his Jack Harlow collaboration Industry Baby.



To take home the night's most coveted award, Nas and Harlow will have to compete against Doja Cat for Woman, Ed Sheeran's Shivers, Harry Styles' As It Was, Olivia Rodrigos Brutal, Drake's team-up with Future and Young Thug, titled Way 2 Sexy, and Taylor Swift's All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).



Nas, Harlow, and Lamar have seven nominations each and are closely followed by Doja and Styles with six, then Swift, Sheeran, Drake, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish with five each.



The Montero (Call Me By Your Name) star, who recently blasted the BET Awards for giving him zero nominations, also scored a VMA nod for Artist of the Year. He was shortlisted for the category alongside Bad Bunny, Drake, Sheeran, Styles, Harlow, and Lizzo.



However, he failed to land a spot in the Song of the Year category, where contenders include Adele's Easy On Me, Eilish's Happier Than Ever, Doja's Woman, Elton John and Dua Lipa's duet Cold Heart (PNAU Remix), Lizzos About Damn Time and The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber collaboration Stay.



The ceremony will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on 28 August.







Here is the main list of nominees:







Video of the Year



Doja Cat - Woman



Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy



Ed Sheeran - Shivers



Harry Styles - As It Was



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby



Olivia Rodrigo - brutal



Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)







Artist of the Year



Bad Bunny



Drake



Ed Sheeran



Harry Styles



Jack Harlow



Lil Nas X



Lizzo







Song of the Year



Adele - Easy On Me



Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever



Doja Cat - Woman



Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)



Lizzo - About Damn Time



The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay







Best New Artist



Baby Keem



Dove Cameron



GAYLE



Latto



Ma°neskin



SEVENTEEN







Best Collaboration



Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy



Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby



Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie



Post Malone & The Weeknd - One Right Now



ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd - LA FAMA



The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay







Best Pop



Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever



Doja Cat - Woman



Ed Sheeran - Shivers



Harry Styles - As It Was



Lizzo - About Damn Time



Olivia Rodrigo - traitor







Best Hip-Hop



Eminem & Snoop Dogg - From The D 2 The LBC



Future ft. Drake, Tems - WAIT FOR U



Kendrick Lamar - N95



Latto - Big Energy



Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby - Do We Have A Problem?



Pusha T - Diet Coke







Best Rock



Foo Fighters - Love Dies Young



Jack White - Taking Me Back



Muse - Won't Stand Down



Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer



Shinedown - Planet Zero



Three Days Grace - So Called Life







Best Alternative



Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - Love It When You Hate Me



Imagine Dragons x JID - Enemy



Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW - emo girl



Ma°neskin - I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE



Panic! At The Disco - Viva Las Vengeance



Twenty One Pilots - Saturday



WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker - G R O W







Best R&B



Alicia Keys - City of Gods (Part II)



Chlo¨e - Have Mercy



H.E.R. - For Anyone



Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side



Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)



The Weeknd - Out Of Time







Video For Good



Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5



Latto - P*ssy



Lizzo - About Damn Time



Rina Sawayama - This Hell



Stromae - Fils de joie







Best Longform Video



Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles



Foo Fighters - Studio 666



Kacey Musgraves - star-crossed



Madonna - Madame X



Olivia Rodrigo - driving home 2 u



Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)







Best Cinematography



Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties



Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam



Harry Styles - As It Was



Kendrick Lamar - N95



Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side



Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)







Best Direction



Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties



Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever



Ed Sheeran - Shivers



Harry Styles - As It Was



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby



Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)







Best Art Direction



Adele - Oh My God



Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)



Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - Way 2 Sexy



Kacey Musgraves - simple times



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby



Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie







Best Visual Effects



Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever



Coldplay X BTS - My Universe



Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby



Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - Sweetest Pie



The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - Stay







Best Choreography



BTS - Permission to Dance



Doja Cat - Woman



FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd - Tears In The Club



Harry Styles - As It Was



Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby



Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild Side







Best Editing



Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - family ties



Doja Cat - Get Into It (Yuh)



Olivia Rodrigo - brutal



ROSALÍA - SAOKO



Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)



The Weeknd - Take My Breath